State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,251,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 92,723 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $245,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 308,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

