State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $113.91 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $113,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $255.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,575. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

