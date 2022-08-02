State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $178.73 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $178,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $3,407,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 660,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.69. 43,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,705. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.