State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American Tower worth $133,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 563,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.70 and a 200 day moving average of $247.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.