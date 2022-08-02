State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 61,837 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,837 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $276,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. 185,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,205,180. The firm has a market cap of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.