Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Steem has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $98.84 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587132 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00264557 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016014 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002990 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.