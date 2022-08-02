Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $166.82 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $166.82 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,631 coins and its circulating supply is 25,170,453,825 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.