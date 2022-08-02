Step Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $554,213.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $172,839.32 and approximately $554,213.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00621362 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034672 BTC.
About Step Finance
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
