Stephens Begins Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xperi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

