StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 130,894 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $979,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 123.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 895,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 495,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

