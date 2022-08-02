StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceSource International (SREV)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.