StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International

About ServiceSource International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 577,808 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,437,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

