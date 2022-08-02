StockNews.com Downgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.38.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,034 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.