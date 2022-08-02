StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
