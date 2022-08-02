StockNews.com Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.80.

NYSE VTR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

