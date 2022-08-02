StockNews.com Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to “Strong-Buy”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,439. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 81.41%. The business had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,609,637. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 57,527 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Articles

