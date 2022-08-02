StockNews.com Upgrades LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) to Buy

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of LTC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 455,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.38.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $804,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

