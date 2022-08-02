StockNews.com Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to “Buy”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.79. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.