StockNews.com Upgrades MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to “Buy”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance
MOFG stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $31.79. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,477. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $497.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
