StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$8.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,697.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,514.76. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,697.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,514.76. Also, insider Access Self Storage Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,374,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$757,969,863.58. Insiders have bought 1,365,800 shares of company stock worth $7,792,941 over the last quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

