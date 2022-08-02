Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SAUHY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 70,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,093. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

SAUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.81.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

