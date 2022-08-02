Stream Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,756.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $32,756.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.