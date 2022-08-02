StrongHands Masternode Market Cap Reaches $36,769.77 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One StrongHands Masternode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $36,769.77 and $3.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00149031 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008537 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 308.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
StrongHands Masternode Profile
SHMN is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 3,422,851 coins and its circulating supply is 4,025,076 coins. StrongHands Masternode’s official website is www.stronghands.info/masternodes. The Reddit community for StrongHands Masternode is https://reddit.com/r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling StrongHands Masternode
