Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.24. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

