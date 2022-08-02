Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 255 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.59. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

