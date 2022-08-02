SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
SunOpta Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,430. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
