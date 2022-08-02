SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 28.0% in July

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,430. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

