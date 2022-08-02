Sunworks (SUNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunworks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sunworks Stock Up 11.6 %

Sunworks stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 40,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.94. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunworks by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

