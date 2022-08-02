Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,684. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,571 shares in the company, valued at $578,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

