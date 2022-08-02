Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.48 or 0.07129718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00158211 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,593,267 coins and its circulating supply is 363,354,955 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.