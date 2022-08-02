SuperFarm Price Hits $0.17 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million and $10.74 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002614 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000358 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

