SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $174.78 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $174.78 million and approximately $69.32 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00005985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,773,105 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

