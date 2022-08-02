SushiSwap Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $181.44 million and approximately $53.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 243,761,101 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

