SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Down 32.8% in July

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVBP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,014. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49.

SVB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

