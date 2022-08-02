Swap Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Swap has a market capitalization of $85,123.85 and $25.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.00632756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034280 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 15,561,228 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

