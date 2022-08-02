Swerve Hits Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Swerve has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,492,451 coins and its circulating supply is 17,272,525 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

