Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 403.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.