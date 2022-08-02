Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.22). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $67.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. On average, analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,059,193.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 702.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 109,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

