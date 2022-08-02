Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Cut to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNEYF. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TNEYF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 62,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

