Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.55.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.07 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.9799999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76. In related news, Director Ian Robert Currie bought 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 681,351 shares in the company, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith bought 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

