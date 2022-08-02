Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE:TTM traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,844. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 764,250 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,649,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 153.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

