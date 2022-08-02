Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Tata Motors Trading Up 7.2 %
NYSE:TTM traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,844. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
