TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 159,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,725. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

