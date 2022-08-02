Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFX. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.33.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,627. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $235.01 and a 12 month high of $405.89.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.