Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Rating Lowered to Inline at Evercore ISI

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.50. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

TELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Tellurian Trading Down 4.3 %

TELL opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.20. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

