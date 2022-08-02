Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.