Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.29 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

