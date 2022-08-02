Tennant (TNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.92. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 170,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,151,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

