Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Shares Gap Up to $4.18

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.36. Terran Orbital shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Terran Orbital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terran Orbital last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terran Orbital Co. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $27,016.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,597 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,237.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,750 shares of company stock worth $559,250.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

