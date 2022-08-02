Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 972,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,047,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 156,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $169,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $18.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $910.39. 449,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The stock has a market cap of $950.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $726.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

