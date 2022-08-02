Tether Gold Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Tether Gold has a market cap of $434.64 million and approximately $368,208.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,763.06 or 0.07540816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

