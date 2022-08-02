TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Releases Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 47,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,011. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a PE ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

