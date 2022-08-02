Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $202,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 297,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.25. 31,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,423. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average of $169.54.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

