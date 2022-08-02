Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.0 %

LIN stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,038. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.62. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

